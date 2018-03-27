Stained glass window renovation

The renovation to the first of 20 stained glass windows at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper was completed on Tuesday.

The project includes removing the stained glass window, taking the window apart piece by piece, as well as replacing and repainting the glass. The renovation will encompass all of the windows at the church building and be completed in four stages.

"People here take great pride in their churches and so it is a necessary project in that way," said Father Raymond Brenner, the pastor at St. Joseph.

Crews from Conrad Schmitt Studios, who are taking care of the renovations, were on hand to replace the window into its original position at the back right of the church.

Kevin Slager, the foreman from Conrad Schmitt, says repairing these windows while keeping the same look they had when they first entered the church 120 years ago was challenging.

"There's a lot of paint failure in the original glass," said Slager. "So our goal is to start with a sample lancet, take it out get it back to the studio, make sure we can locate all the painting styles that were done originally and bring them back to life."

According to Father Brenner, the cost mirrored how difficult the project would be.

"It's ironic these windows were put in for about $8,000 and it's going to be somewhere between $800,000 and $900,000 to redo them," said Father Brenner.

Slager says the project could take up to two years to finish. The plan is to begin taking four windows at a time for renovations, but the end result will be worth the time and money.

"When it's done hopefully it will look exactly like it did at the end of the 19th century," said Slager.

