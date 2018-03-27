Upgraded system to help dispatchers relay information faster to responders

An upgrade for 911 dispatchers in Jasper that will help them get life-saving information to first responders faster than ever.

911 dispatchers have fast paced job. They have to locate critical information and get it to first responders as quickly as possible. That's where the EMD comes in.

"It is a flip card system and you can look up animal bite or cardiac arrest and that stuff will give you suggestions on protocol on what questions to ask," explained Jasper Chief of Police Nathan Schmitt.

For a long time, an updated flip card system was the way to go for dispatchers, but now the Jasper Board of Public Works has approved the purchase of a digital EMD called Power Phone.

It works as a catalog of questions that can sit open on a desktop as quick reference link, and a training tool for newer dispatchers.

Where the flip book primarily addressed medical calls, Power Phone allows 911 dispatchers to address different types of situations such as calls for the fire department or the police.

"It will allow our dispatchers to ask the right questions to get the best information for the first responders," Chief Schmitt said.

Power Phone is also used by dispatch centers in Dubois, Pike and Posey counties.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.