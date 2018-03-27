Evansville inks Welz to contract extension

Vanderburgh County has a unique program specifically designed for veterans who find themselves in legal trouble. It is called Veteran's Treatment Court, and Vanderburgh County's court was the first of its kind in the state of Indiana.More >>
The possibility of hemp moving off of the controlled substance list and becoming a legal crop has many here in Daviess County seeing the pros and cons.
An Owensboro man gets a second chance to do what he loves.
The death of Jody Jenkins is ruled accidental according to the Union County Coroner.
The renovation to the first of 20 stained glass windows at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper was completed Tuesday.
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.
Florence Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer during a traffic stop.
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.
