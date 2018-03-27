Evansville inks Welz to contract extension

The Evansville Otters have signed outfielder Zach Welz to a contract extension.

The Otters signed Welz, a Grass Valley, Calif. native, last August after he spent time in the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim organization.

“Zach was a huge boost to our clubhouse and team last year,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “He was a plus defender in the outfield for us late in the season.”

In 20 games with Evansville in 2017, Welz batted .250 with 17 hits and six RBIs. He accounted for two doubles, a triple and home run while also walking 11 times.

“Zach should figure into the middle of our batting order,” McCauley said. “We look forward to having him back healthy.”

In affiliated baseball, Welz split time between Arkansas, Inland Empire, Burlington and Mobile playing for the Angels’ organization from 2015-17. Playing 145 games over the three-year span, Welz batted .238 and finished with 53 RBIs and 18 doubles.

Welz played collegiately at Texas Southern University in Houston and as a senior in 2015, he batted .281 with 28 RBIs and five doubles.

Evansville will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 11 against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters