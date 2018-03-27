ECHO Housing Corp. breaks silence

ECHO Housing Corporation is breaking its silence, nearly two weeks after we learned about the alleged misuse of funds by the former Executive Director.

The Interim Executive Director issued the non-profit's first statement on Monday. Their message was simple, unity.

The case, complex as the investigation continues into former executive director Stephanie Ten barge allegedly using non-profit funds to pay her personal property taxes.

The city and the corporation coming together here Tuesday after weeks of back and forth hearing from several people other than ECHO Housing itself.

Interim Executive Director Chris Metz says the corporation regrets that it was unable to comment while its internal investigation was ongoing. Metz says this situation has made things difficult for ECHO Housing right now.

But he says the daily operations serving the homeless have never stopped or been interrupted. ECHO Housing has been in the hot seat also for resisting a police investigation at first.

Metz says it wasn't hesitation, rather a communication issue.

"I believe there was some issues with the flow of information between our camp and the city and the Evansville Police Department," Metz explained. "I freely admit that those issues may have been on our end. The truth is there were a lot of moving parts to this issue early on. Also true is that we are not used to navigating through a situation like this organizationally. While we work through that process, errors may have been made in terms of connecting at the appropriate levels and utilizing the appropriate processes."

Metz says ECHO Housing Corporation is taking away learning points for how to better communicate with EPD. However, he could not comment on matters related to Tenbarge or the investigation.

Changes are coming to ECHO in hopes this never happens again. Interim Executive Director Metz is assuring the city that new mechanisms are already in place.

More checks and balances in ECHO Housing's finances. Measures like more signatures required from the Board of Directors to write even the smallest check.

Metz says this has given the corporation an opportunity to look at all of their internal processes. He says they have increased the amount of internal control and oversight.

And are working more closely with the Board of Directors to ensure fiscal responsibility and good practices top to bottom.

"We have some work to do to restore the trust of the public and the trust of the community that we serve," Metz said. "Any time things are done in a way that are not consistent with good practice in a non-profit or a community service agency, I think we want to take a close look at that and see how does that align with our values?"

The timeline of events here is sparking some concern.

That's because ECHO Housing was aware of Tenbarge's alleged misuse of funds weeks before she left the agency. And during that time City Council voted to approve nearly half a million dollars in federal funds for the group.

Metz and the city say at the time they didn't have any hard evidence to present.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.