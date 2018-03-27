Substitute teacher accused of battering student makes first court appearance

The Warrick County substitute teacher arrested on Friday for an incident at Sharon Elementary went to court for her initial hearing on Tuesday.

The attorney for 61-year-old Margaret Shively entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on Shively's behalf.

Shively was arrested on Friday at Sharon Elementary School after authorities say she battered a 4th-grade student. Deputies say the child reported feeling pain from being grabbed by Shively and had red marks on his neck and arm.

Shively is facing one count of battery resulting in bodily injury to a child under the age of 14.

The judge also granted the motion to have a special prosecutor handle this case. Right now, it's undetermined who that will be.

Shively has been ordered to not have contact with the victim while the case is pending.

Since the incident, we're told Shively has been permanently removed from the Warrick County School Corporation as a substitute teacher.

Shively is due back in court on May 25.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.