Mt. Carmel man arrested on sex abuse charges

A man in Mt. Carmel was arrested on sex abuse charges and it isn't the first time it's happened.

Police say they were called to a home in Mt. Carmel early Monday about an unwanted person inside. The caller told police she found 20-year-old William Catt in her 15-year-old daughter's bedroom.

Catt was arrested and charged with criminal sexual abuse of a person between the age of 13 and 17.

Officers say he's also awaiting sentencing in a 2017 case where he was convicted of a similar charge.