Mack, Cardinals agree on 7-year deal - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Mack, Cardinals agree on 7-year deal

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Xavier coach Chris Mack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Andy Manis) Xavier coach Chris Mack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Chris Mack is set to become the new head coach of the Louisville Cardinals Men's basketball team, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Goodman said in a tweet, Mack and UofL have agreed on a 7-year deal worth about $4 million per season.

CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein also confirmed a deal between the coach and university on Twitter.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly