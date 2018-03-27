Mack, Cardinals agree on 7-year deal

Xavier coach Chris Mack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Chris Mack is set to become the new head coach of the Louisville Cardinals Men's basketball team, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Goodman said in a tweet, Mack and UofL have agreed on a 7-year deal worth about $4 million per season.

Louisville has agreed to a 7-year deal with Xavier’s Chris Mack worth about $4 million per season, sources told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 27, 2018

CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein also confirmed a deal between the coach and university on Twitter.

Louisville has officially hired Xavier's Chris Mack as its next head basketball coach, per a source. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 27, 2018

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

