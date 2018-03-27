Hoosiers, TCU square off in WNIT Semifinals on Wednesday

The WNIT semifinals will run through Bloomington as Indiana Women's Basketball hosts TCU on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana (21-14) vs. TCU (23-12)

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 • 7 p.m. ET

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall • Bloomington, Ind.

Broadcast: BTN Plus

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM (Greg Murray)

Live Stats: Sidearm

Tickets: $6 adults | $4 youth (all fans must have a ticket to enter) | IU students free with a valid ID

Promotion: Fans who purchase a youth ticket will receive a voucher for a free drink at the concession stand

ABOUT THE COACHES

Indiana

Teri Moren

Career Record: 276-182 (15th Season)

Indiana Record: 77-52 (4th Season)

TCU

Reagan Pebley

Career Record: 227-234 (15th Season)

TCU Record: 71-59 (4th Season)

SERIES HISTORY

TCU leads 1-0

LAST MEETING

3/15/02 - L, 55-45 (Durham, N.C.)

ABOUT THE HORNED FROGS

TCU won a road battle at South Dakota, 79-71, on Sunday to advance to the semifinal round for the first time in school history. They are led by junior forward Amy Okonkwo (14.5 ppg., 5.8 rpg.) and junior center Jordan Moore (12.2 ppg., 6.9 rpg.). Sophomore guard Amber Ramirez also adds double figures (10.5 ppg., 2.9 apg.) The Horned Frogs are averaging 75.2 points per game and shoot 45.5 percent from the floor. Their WNIT wins also include Missouri State at home (86-51) and at New Mexico (81-72).

TRIP TO THE SEMIS

For the second time in the history of the WNIT, Indiana will move into the semifinal round after an 81-66 win over UC Davis on Sunday. The Hoosiers were led by their seniors Tyra Buss and Amanda Cahill with Buss's 30 points leading the way. Cahill recorded her 40th career double-double on 24 points and 10 rebounds.

20-WINS AGAIN

Thursday's win over Purdue in the third round gave Indiana its 20th win of the season, marking its third-straight season with 20 wins or more and ninth overall in program history. Last season, IU set a program record 23 wins as it advanced to the WNIT quarterfinals.

PROVEN WINNERS

Tyra Buss and Amanda Cahill tied for the all-time winningest senior class in school history with 80 wins with the victory over UC Davis on Sunday. Last year's four-year class of Jenn Anderson, Karlee McBride and Alexis Gassion tallied up 80 wins to become the all-time leaders.

SETTING ATTENDANCE RECORDS

With record breaking crowds during the Hoosiers WNIT run, fans have helped set top 10 single game attendance records. The 6,001 fans against UC Davis was the sixth-most attended game in school history and upped from the third round crowd of 5,564 that saw IU beat Purdue on March 22.

HOOSIERS IN THE WNIT

Indiana is making its fourth appearance in the postseason in the last five seasons and third-straight postseason bid since joining the NCAA in 1981-82. The Hoosiers received the automatic bid into the WNIT for the Big Ten. IU makes its ninth appearance overall in the WNIT, holding a 16-8 overall record (13-3 at home) as it advanced to the quarterfinals in 2016-17. Indiana has made 15 appearances in a postseason with WNIT appearances (1998, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2018) and five NCAA Tournament berths (1983, 1994, 1995, 2002, 2016) and one NWIT appearance (1991). Prior to the NCAA, IU made an AIAW Final Four appearance in 1973 and two AIAW Elite Eight appearances in 1972 and 1974.

BUSS NAMED WBCA ALL-REGION

Senior guard Tyra Buss was named a Women's Basketball Coaches' Association All-Regional Finalist on Mar. 22 for the second-straight season. Last year, Buss garnered Honorable Mention honors, the first such All-American honors in 31 years.

HOOSIERS AT HOME

Indiana will get the chance to play in front of its home crowd again on Thursday night after another winning regular season in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers finished 10-5 overall in the regular season, its sixth-consecutive winning season in Bloomington. With two WNIT wins, IU is now 14-5 at home, marking the fifth-consecutive season IU has won double digit games at home, including all four under head coach Teri Moren.

SCORED 700

Just when you didn't think there weren't records for Tyra Buss to set, she set another one on Sunday against UC Davis. Her 30 points pushed her over the 700 point mark for the season, the first women's basketball player in school history to do so, She is just the ninth player in school history (men's or women's) to record 700 points in a season. The last player at Indiana to record 700 points in a season - Steve Alford (749 - 1996-97). Buss became the first player in school history to score 600 points in three-straight seasons and broke the single season record against UT Martin, besting the previous mark of 642 by Karna Abram.. She has now scored 725 points in her senior season.

PENN LIGHTS UP

Freshman guard Jaelynn Penn has turned in on in postseason play, averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in the last seven games. She's also shooting 56.1 percent from the floor in that stretch, while shooting 53.8 percent from the 3-point line. The All-Freshman selection is averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season. She has scored 377 points in her freshman campaign, just 13 points shy of sixth place in a single season (Shirley Bryant, 390). Her 46 3-pointers made is also good for fourth by a freshman in school history while her 125 attempts also ranks fifth. Her 35 starts also ties third place on the IU freshman records list.

CAHILL MAKES HER MARK

Senior Amanda Cahill has also etched name into IU's record books in her final season in Cream & Crimson. She became the third player to record 1,000 rebounds and reached 1,100 rebounds on Sunday against UC Davis. She’s just the second-ever player to record over 1,800 points and 1,100 rebounds. She ranks seventh all-time in scoring (1,858), second all-time in rebounds (1,104), third in all-time double-doubles (40), fifth in blocks (134), fifth in 3-pointers attempted (197) and eighth in steals (184). She is also seventh amongst all active Division I players in career rebounds.

KYM'S CONTRIBUTIONS

Junior forward Kym Royster has posted the numbers to show her growth in her third year with Indiana. She has scored 359 points this season, doubling her previous two season point totals combined. She's added three double figure scoring games in WNIT play and 19 games with 10 points or more this season. In her last four games, Royster has shot 73.9 percent from the field including two perfect performances against UT Martin (5-for-5) and Purdue (6-for-6). The Newark, Ohio native is up 6.1 points in her scoring this season from her sophomore campaign and also registering 5.9 rebounds per contest, a +3.3 addition from last season.

YEANEY IN DOUBLE FIGURES

Freshman guard Bendu Yeaney has posted double figures in the last seven of eight games including 12 points against UC Davis. She scored a new career-high 19 points in the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan State. The Portland, Ore. native is averaging 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in her freshman season.

UP NEXT

The winner of Wednesday’s game advances to the WNIT championship game against the winner of West Virginia and Virginia Tech. \

