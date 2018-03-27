Hoosiers, TCU square off in WNIT Semifinals on Wednesday

An upgrade for 911 dispatchers in Jasper that will help them get life-saving information to first responders faster than ever.More >>
An upgrade for 911 dispatchers in Jasper that will help them get life-saving information to first responders faster than ever.More >>
The lien notice, which has been filed by the Vanderburgh County Recorder's office, says it's over unpaid sewage charges and a delinquency penalty of ten percent. The total is for $1,495,358.23.More >>
The lien notice, which has been filed by the Vanderburgh County Recorder's office, says it's over unpaid sewage charges and a delinquency penalty of ten percent. The total is for $1,495,358.23.More >>
ECHO Housing Corporation is breaking its silence, nearly two weeks after we learned about the alleged misuse of funds by the former Executive Director.More >>
ECHO Housing Corporation is breaking its silence, nearly two weeks after we learned about the alleged misuse of funds by the former Executive Director.More >>
The Warrick County substitute teacher arrested on Friday for an incident at Sharon Elementary went to court for her initial hearing on Tuesday.More >>
The Warrick County substitute teacher arrested on Friday for an incident at Sharon Elementary went to court for her initial hearing on Tuesday.More >>
A man in Mt. Carmel was arrested on sex abuse charges and it isn't the first time it's happened.More >>
A man in Mt. Carmel was arrested on sex abuse charges and it isn't the first time it's happened.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer,...More >>
In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it.More >>
On Tuesday morning during a scheduled news conference, head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said the four players will remain on the team but are suspended indefinitely.More >>
On Tuesday morning during a scheduled news conference, head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said the four players will remain on the team but are suspended indefinitely.More >>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
Lunch it was one of the best times of the day for 10 year old Aubry Houlditch. The joy he had for juice boxes and chicken nuggets was shared freely with others. For Aubry's mother, Dondra Houlditch, this daily ritual was a mystery.More >>
Lunch it was one of the best times of the day for 10 year old Aubry Houlditch. The joy he had for juice boxes and chicken nuggets was shared freely with others. For Aubry's mother, Dondra Houlditch, this daily ritual was a mystery.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>