Unpaid fees put city and McCurdy owners in disagreement

The City of Evansville has put a lien on the McCurdy property on Riverside Drive.

The lien notice, which we have obtained from the Vanderburgh County Recorder's office, states it's over unpaid sewage charges and a delinquency penalty of ten percent.

According to Allen Mounts with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, the amount owed on the sewage bill is $1,359,398.39.

The amount listed on the lien was $1,495,358.23. Mounts said that number comes from the sewage bill times 10% for lien fees.

In December, we reported the Kunkel Group, who owns the property, had a sewer bill of $784,000.

The McCurdy uses spring water to cool its heat exchangers. It sends 12,000,000 gallons of water each month to Evansville's treatment plant.

"We clearly dispute the number the city gave us," said Adam Kunkel. "The system uses nowhere near that amount of water. The city has never given us any data to support that number. In fact, we agreed to let them meter for a seven day period, and they didn't like the numbers they got. They have essentially stood by their original estimate."

The Kunkel Group said then they were working with the city on a solution.

Adam Kunkel released the following statement regarding the lien:

"Clearly we're disappointed. I still do not feel like the number is accurate. It's clear the city is not interested in facilitating this type of system. We hope to have a resolution in the coming weeks. Clearly, they decided to take this step. In general, we're committed to finding some common ground on the issue. This means nothing for residents. At the end of the day, this is an issue between us and the city. We have some good news over the coming weeks. More floors opening up to the 7th Floor. Our brand new elevator is in service. We're moving up to complete the Rose Room Banquet Hall. This won't stop us from finishing the project. We started this project years ago wanting to bring this 100-year-old property back in service. We put our heart and soul into this project. We hope the city agrees this building will be good for the city and generate an income-producing property on the tax rolls."

The McCurdy has residents on some floors, but the Kunkels said in February they are still working on construction.

The renovations have been in the works for years. The Kunkel Group submitted their plans in 2014, and starting moving forward with the project in 2015. A previous developer defaulted on the property in 2012.

