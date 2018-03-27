There is light at the end of this rainy tunnel

If it seems like we'll never see the sun again, take heart: Blue skies and mild temps are on the horizon ! Of course, we have to get there first. So far, March has been a cool and wet affair with 17 rainy days, or about 65% of the month grayed by clouds and rain:

In the short term, rain will be the rule as a stagnant weather pattern sends more tropical moisture into the Tri-State. The RPM model keeps us wet through Tuesday evening. Some thunder is possible, but severe weather is not a concern:

Wednesday won't be a complete wash, as showers will become more scattered across the day.

Thursday brings the final deluge of the week, and may turn out to be the wettest day so far:

Total rainfall through Thursday will top out near 2 inches in spots. All rivers are on the rise again, and many will flood over the weekend.

Friday promises to be the best weather day of the week. Sunshine and temperatures near 60. Enjoy it while you can, as more rain is on the way over Easter weekend.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved