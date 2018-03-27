Affidavit: Mom arrested for neglect had BAC of .208 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Affidavit: Mom arrested for neglect had BAC of .208

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Shelby Stidham (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville mom is facing neglect charges.

Police said they were called to Taylor Avenue Monday evening because a child was found, wearing only one shoe.

The child said he ran from his apartment because his mother, Shelby Stidham, had been hitting him. He said another child, who might be bleeding because of broken glass, was still in the apartment. 

The child said he was having trouble breathing so an ambulance was called. Officers say the child had scratch marks and redness on his neck and back.

When asked what happened, police say the child told them his mom "hits him when she drinks." 

Police say they found Stidham at her apartment on Jackson Ave., and her BAC registered .208. 

The child was released to a family member. The other child in the apartment was there while his mom was at work. 

Stidham is facing two felony charges of child neglect - endangering life/health or bodily injury. 

