Happy Birthday, Evansville! City turns 206 years old

The City of Evansville celebrated a big day Tuesday, its 206th birthday! (WFIE)

The City of Evansville celebrated a big day Tuesday, its 206th birthday!

The city was founded in 1812 on this day, by Hugh McGary and named after Colonel Robert M. Evans.

We caught up with Mayor Winnecke, who shared his happy birthday wishes online.

"For me, it's a day of personal reflection about what our settlers had to go through to form the city. And I hope in my heart, I know in my heart, we're creating and expanding a city they would be proud of."

On this day in 1812, the city of Evansville was founded by Hugh McGary and named after Col. Robert M. Evans.



Happy Birthday to the City of Evansville!!!#Eisforeveryone #StrongCity pic.twitter.com/tIbRsKTwDv — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (@MayorWinnecke) March 27, 2018

Hundreds of people shared the Mayor's post, commenting and using the hashtags #Eisforeveryone and #Strongcity.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved