Happy Birthday, Evansville! City turns 206 years old - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Happy Birthday, Evansville! City turns 206 years old

Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Connect
The City of Evansville celebrated a big day Tuesday, its 206th birthday! (WFIE) The City of Evansville celebrated a big day Tuesday, its 206th birthday! (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The City of Evansville celebrated a big day Tuesday, its 206th birthday!

The city was founded in 1812 on this day, by Hugh McGary and named after Colonel Robert M. Evans.

We caught up with Mayor Winnecke, who shared his happy birthday wishes online.

"For me, it's a day of personal reflection about what our settlers had to go through to form the city. And I hope in my heart, I know in my heart, we're creating and expanding a city they would be proud of."

Hundreds of people shared the Mayor's post, commenting and using the hashtags #Eisforeveryone and #Strongcity.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Facebook applauds mom who teaches her son a lesson at Goodwill

    Facebook applauds mom who teaches her son a lesson at Goodwill

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:19:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:19:49 GMT
    Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. (Source: Facebook/Cierra Brittnay Forney)Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. (Source: Facebook/Cierra Brittnay Forney)

    Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. 

    More >>

    Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. 

    More >>

  • Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

    Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

    Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

    Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store. 

    More >>

    Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    No charges to be filed against BRPD officers involved in Alton Sterling shooting

    No charges to be filed against BRPD officers involved in Alton Sterling shooting

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:34:34 GMT

    Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.

    More >>

    Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly