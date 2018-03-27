Happy Birthday, Evansville! City turns 206 years old

The City of Evansville celebrated a big day today..celebrating its 206th birthday!More >>
When asked what happened, police say the child told them his mom "hits him when she drinks."More >>
The search continues in Hopkins County for a man accused of robbing the US Bank in Hanson.More >>
The student told police that he was walking to the dining center Friday when he was threatened by a man with a gun.More >>
Owensboro police say Kathleen Szweda was found safe.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>
Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
