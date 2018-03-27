Student says he was threatened with gun on VU campus - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Student says he was threatened with gun on VU campus

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Student says he's a victim of a hate crime (Source: Vincennes University) Student says he's a victim of a hate crime (Source: Vincennes University)
VINCENNES, IN (WFIE) -

An investigation is underway after a Vincennes University student says he was threatened with a gun. 

WTHI reports it happened around 8:00 a.m. Friday on the school's campus.

The student told police that he was walking to the dining center when he was threatened by a man with a gun. 

The victim says the suspect made racial slurs and told him to return to his dorm.

The victim told police he agreed to do what he was told and walked away slowly.

He says the man then lowered his gun and ran away. 

Copyright 2018 WTHI and WFIE. All rights reserved. 

    •   
