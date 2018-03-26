Former Owensboro pastor appears on 'The Voice' - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Former Owensboro pastor appears on 'The Voice'

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Former Owensboro Pastor Kaleb lee performed in the battle rounds of the Voice on Monday.

Lee sang the Tom Petty hit "Don't Do me Like That". His performance wasn't enough for Blake Shelton to pick him, but Kelly Clarkson is keeping Lee's journey alive. She used a steal which keeps him on the show.

