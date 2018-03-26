Evansville customer discovers credit card skimmer on bank ATM

The credit card skimming device an ATM customer found on First Avenue's Old National Bank location Sunday morning.

A warning from police over something most of us use fairly regularly: the ATM.

We're told an Evansville man discovered a credit card skimmer at the Old National Bank location on First Avenue Sunday morning.

"I pulled up to the ATM to get funds out, and I started to put my card in I noticed that it was difficult to put in, which isn't normal," said Paul Scheller, who called Evansville Police to report the device.

After a closer look, Scheller says he saw a metal tab glued down on the outside of the car slot.

"I started to mess with the gunk that was on the ATM, and sure enough, it was something I had seen on other news about skimmers being on them. So, I peeled it up, and yanked out the skimmer."

EPD's Crime Scene Unit recovered the device shortly after Scheller called authorities. Scheller said while waiting for officers to arrive, he got out of his car and warned other customers from inserting their bank cards.

Officers say these criminals are very opportunistic. They often take advantage of ATMs in parking lots, away from the bank facility.

"The main thing with these skimming devices is prevention," said EPD's Sergeant Jason Cullum. "If we can get people to be aware before they put that card in, that's a lot better for us than deal with the aftermath if you put your information in and that card gets skimmed."

Banks aren't the only place this is happening. The gas station is another place to worry about. Police say this should be a part of every gas pumping routine before you put your card into the machine: give the card reader a good yank. You should be able to pull it off with just your hand alone, without any tools. If you're still not sure, take a good look at the area all around the keypad to make sure there are no little cameras pointing at it. The cameras can be really small, a lot smaller than a typical surveillance camera. Identity thieves can sometimes use cameras to steal your PIN or zip code information that goes along with your card.

"I've never actually seen one before. Well, I've never caught one anyway. But, yeah, I'm glad I did," explained Scheller. "Because, most people would over look it."

Below is a statement Old National Bank provided 14 NEWS.

Old National is aware of the situation, and we are continually inspecting and monitoring our ATM network. Unfortunately, skimmer attacks like this happen all too frequently at ATMs all over the country.

Additionally, Old National is taking the following steps:

We perform enhanced monitoring on cards potentially exposed to fraudulent activity such as skimmers. Any clients whose cards were impacted will be notified and a new card issued (free of charge). In all cases, we will respond as quickly as possible when reports of unauthorized transactions are received.

What can ATM users do to protect themselves?

· Monitor your accounts. Use your financial institution’s online and mobile banking tools to carefully and proactively monitor your accounts for any unusual activity.

· Report any unauthorized transaction on your account immediately. This will ensure the benefit of VISA’s zero liability protection, which guarantees 100% protection against any unauthorized charges.

· Be alert whenever you use your card in a store, gas pump or ATM for anything that looks unusual or suspicious, and report what you see to that business right away.

o Tug on the card reader or keypads before using them

o Cover the keypad with your hand when entering your PIN

Copyright 2018. WFIE. All rights reserved.