Cooper named KWC Men's basketball head coach

The University of Evansville isn't the only school getting a new basketball coach this off-season.

Drew Cooper was named the Panther's new Men's basketball coach this afternoon....he becomes only the 23rd coach in Kentucky Wesleyan history.

Cooper replaces Jason Mays, who acted as interim head coach after Happy Osbourne resigned due to medical reasons. Cooper was previously the head coach at Thomas Moore College for five seasons, with an overall record of 94-46, with a 66-20 record in conference play.

He led the Saints to two conference championships, and a NCAA tournament appearance. He was also named 2016-17 and 2017-18 PAC Coach of the Year.

With a coaching change, Cooper said that, although he'd like, not all of the current players will stay with the program.

"I'm OKay with it, look it's a coaching change and these things are supposed to happen," Cooper explained. "And young men were brought here with a certain expectation in mind of who they were gonna play for and their world gets turned upside down in the mind of a 20 year old, and that's ok, we'll work with it and we'll have it set to put our best foot forward come August."

Cooper said that he doesn't exactly know all the names or how many players will be leaving the program, but that there will be quote IMPACT players lost from the previous season's team.

