Cooper named KWC Men's basketball head coach

Former Owensboro Pastor Kaleb lee performed in the battle rounds of the Voice on Monday.More >>
Former Owensboro Pastor Kaleb lee performed in the battle rounds of the Voice on Monday.More >>
We're hearing from an Evansville man who discovered a credit card skimmer attached to his bank's card reader over the weekend.More >>
We're hearing from an Evansville man who discovered a credit card skimmer attached to his bank's card reader over the weekend.More >>
The search continues in Hopkins County for a man accused of robbing the US Bank in Hanson.More >>
The search continues in Hopkins County for a man accused of robbing the US Bank in Hanson.More >>
In a statement released by ECHO Housing Corporation on Monday, it says it did not resist an independent investigation. The corporation is now listed as the victim in the case.More >>
Larry and Pam Bivens live in Owensboro, but they head south for the winter months. They were shocked when they were told a wildfire broke out right across the street from their retirement community in Florida.More >>
Larry and Pam Bivens live in Owensboro, but they head south for the winter months. They were shocked when they were told a wildfire broke out right across the street from their retirement community in Florida.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply.More >>
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
"That made my day," Joshua Ward said about the compliment from Katy Perry.More >>
"That made my day," Joshua Ward said about the compliment from Katy Perry.More >>