ECHO Housing residents weigh in, say TenBarge allegations are 'devastating'

Veterans who live in Lucas Place II, an ECHO Housing Corp. property, speak out about TenBarge allegations. (WFIE)

In a statement released by ECHO Housing Corporation on Monday, it says it did not resist an independent investigation. The corporation is now listed as the victim in the case.

The people who live in ECHO Housing Corp. properties are also affected by this situation. Many people in the community rely on ECHO Housing Corp. for a place to live.

The organization has several properties that provide housing for homeless men, women, children, and veterans. Now, some of those residents are left wondering what's next and how long they will have a stable place to sleep.

"At one time, believe it or not, I was actually living in a park," says Lynn Burns.

Burns remembers the long winter months he spent living on top of a jungle gym until ECHO Housing Corp. gave him a roof over his head. Burns, a Vietnam veteran, was one of the first residents to move in to Lucas Place II.

The ECHO Housing property is reserved for veterans. He has lived there for six years now. That is where he met former Executive Director Stephanie TenBarge.

"She was like a big sister to me. She checked on me seeing how I was doing and everything, and pretty much coached me through getting back on my feet," says Burns.

Burns says he was devastated to hear of the allegations TenBarge misused ECHO Housing funds. Now with the ordinance to potentially withhold federal funding on City Council's radar, he and his neighbors are concerned about the future.

"Everybody in this building is kind of worried about that," says Burns.

Burns says he does not know where he would be if it was not for ECHO Housing Corp.

"As far as I know of, the things that she has done for the community and for us and has been that I know of is priceless. She's priceless. ECHO Housing is priceless," says Burns.

A priceless non-profit, Burns says, that many would leave many lost should funds start to dwindle.

"It's a tragedy if it is, but it will hurt us pretty good... pretty good," says Burns.

ECHO Housing Corp. is slowly breaking its silence on this situation, so we expect to learn more in the coming days. We are set to speak with Interim Executive Director Chris Metz Tuesday.

The City Council ordinance to potentially withhold ECHO Housing funds is set to go for a vote in two weeks on April 9.

