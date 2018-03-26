Surveillance images of Hanson bank robbery suspect released

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance images of the man accused of robbing the US Bank in Hanson.

Authorities say the man walked into the branch just before 10:30 Monday morning.

A citizen says he saw the would-be robber walked into the bank and thought the person looked suspicious. So, he pulled out his cell phone and started recording.

In that video, you can see a person, dressed in black, making a run for it with a bag.

The Hopkins County sheriff says that man in black had just robbed Hanson's US Bank branch.

"Had a black hoodie and face covered, rest of the body covered as well," Sheriff Matt Sanderson described.

Carlis Oakley owns the Hanson Country Store next door to the bank. He says he was at the store when the robber ran through his backyard.

"I was glad he didn't stop in here, yes sir, that's right," Oakley said.

Instead, deputies believe the robber kept running towards Hanson Elementary. They used a K9 to track the bank robber, but the dog lost the scent.

Inside the school, a school resource officer put students on lockdown.

"We've got a new process in place now, all the SROs and board are on the same page when something like that happens, other SROs come to assist him, so they put the school on lockdown and other SROs from other schools came to assist him," Sheriff Sanderson added.

Store owner, Oakley, also says the commotion shook up many bank employees, but otherwise, they're all fine.

"I bank at that bank and I talked to one of the girls down there and said she was really nervous but everybody was safe, which was our main concern," Oakland explained.

Investigators believe the man stands about 5'7" or 5'8".

They also say Monday's robbery has similarities to a recent bank robbery in Morton's Gap.

Anyone who saw the suspect or has information about the robbery should call the sheriff's office at 270-821-5661.

