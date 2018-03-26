Florida wildfires burn close to local couple's condo

Larry and Pam Bivens live in Owensboro, but they head south for the winter months.

They were shocked when they were told a wildfire broke out right across the street from their retirement community in Florida. Now they're thankful their place and their friends are okay.

Larry and Pam just returned from their three month hiatus in Florida.

"I'm just happy to be home," Pam explained.

They are home just in time.

"The fires were literally across the street from the complex. Literally," Pam said.

A fire started near they're winter home, just a day after they returned to the Tri-State. Larry and Pam called one of their neighbors to check in.

"We were told by the fire department that it was from a lightening strike that was in a swampy area and it would burn itself out in a few days," David Fix, their neighbor said. "It never really did go away. It didn't take a whole lot. Saturday it started building. Sunday it really got out of hand. and then Sunday's when everybody had a lot of concern about it and the fire rapidly spread due to the wind."

David tells us many people evacuated, several wore masks because of the heavy smoke.

"It's a problem," Pam said of the smoke. "Not just the fire itself but the things that it causes. Just to be near it is a problem."

Pam says it's been a challenging experience. she is grateful they left the Sunshine state at just the right time.

"I've seen wildfires before on TV," Pam said. "It's nothing like watching stuff that you had just walked through the week before just burning to the ground. It's incredible when it's that close and that personal."

