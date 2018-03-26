Florida wildfires burn close to local couple's condo

In a statement released by ECHO Housing Corporation on Monday, it says it did not resist an independent investigation. The corporation is now listed as the victim in the case.More >>
Larry and Pam Bivens live in Owensboro, but they head south for the winter months. They were shocked when they were told a wildfire broke out right across the street from their retirement community in Florida.More >>
Larry and Pam Bivens live in Owensboro, but they head south for the winter months. They were shocked when they were told a wildfire broke out right across the street from their retirement community in Florida.More >>
Residents in Daviess County could be on the move to a different voting location in 2018. Officials from the Daviess County Clerks office say that two voting locations will be changing this season.More >>
Residents in Daviess County could be on the move to a different voting location in 2018. Officials from the Daviess County Clerks office say that two voting locations will be changing this season.More >>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >>
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman.More >>
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.More >>
Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.More >>
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.?More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
The Army of the future is the big talker in Huntsville this week, with some big names laying out plans to move our fighting force forward.More >>
The Army of the future is the big talker in Huntsville this week, with some big names laying out plans to move our fighting force forward.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>