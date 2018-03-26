OPD seeking help locating 'missing critical' woman - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

OPD seeking help locating 'missing critical' woman

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman.

The press release from the Owensboro Police Department says, Kathleen Szweda, 62-years-old, is considered a "missing critical," person. Szweda was last seen by a relative at her home, earlier Monday.

The release describes Szweda as 5-feet-tall, 120lbs, brown hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing:

  • Red sweater
  • Light colored blue jeans
  • White running shoes
  • Large brown leather purse

Anyone with information on the location of Szweda, is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888.

