Misprinted dollar amounts causing confusion for some boat owners

It's boat renewal season in Daviess County, but some boat owners might be confused about how much they need pay this year.

Boat owners in Daviess County might have been overjoyed or a bit worried when they received their renewal forms this year.

A tax of $6 was misprinted on the forms causing some confusion. Normally the tax can range anywhere from a couple dollars to a couple hundred.

"What we think has happened is when they were printing, and with the third party vendor, they actually got the fields mixed up," explained Richard House, Daviess Co. Chief Deputy Clerk. "Instead of putting the tax amount on the tax line they didn't do that. Now the total amount is correct, but we've had some people and they're saying that the numbers don't add up and they don't add up."

House says you can easily see how much you own in taxes by subtracting the registration number and the fee number from the total amount.

Boat renewal forms are not due back until the end of April so boat owners you still have a little bit of time to figure out you're correct tax amount and bring it here to the county clerk's office.

