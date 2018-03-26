Aces sit 9th after opening round of Little Rock/Arkansas State Invitational

The University of Evansville women's golf team opened the Little Rock/Arkansas State Invitational in ninth-place after the first round at Maumelle Country Club in Maumelle, Ark.

Evansville recorded a first-round team score of 332, placing the Purple Aces in ninth in the 10-team invitational after the opening day. Leading the tournament is UTEP finished the first day with a team score of 284, holding a 11-stroke advantage over second-place Little Rock.

Minka Gill led the way for the Purple Aces in the opening round with an 81, putting her in a tie for 38th after the first day. The lead marks the first time that Gill has led the Aces after a round during the spring season.

A pair of Aces followed Gill in Sophia Rohleder and Madison Chaney each carded an 82 in the first round. The 82s placed the duo in a tie for 43rd after the opening day, just one stroke back of Gill.

Finishing the day in a tie for 53rd was Giulia Mallman, who recorded an 87 in the opening round while Lexie Sollman completed the first round in 55th with a first-round 90.

The Purple Aces conclude the Little Rock/Arkansas State Invitational with two rounds on Tuesday at Maumelle Country Club in Maumelle, Ark.

