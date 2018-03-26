First phase of indoor sensory park completed

Kids and adults with special needs learn and interact in special ways, so the owner of Puzzle Pieces in Owensboro came up with a creative way to get her clients moving.

On Monday, the clients at Puzzle Pieces got a special surprise. The indoor sensory park, phase one, is finally ready. And they get to move and learn while doing it.

Amanda Owen, Puzzle Pieces Owner, couldn't stop beaming at the sight of the indoor sensory playground in the puzzle pieces gym. That's because its taken months and $40,000 to get here.

"The indoor sensory park came from the ability to be able to provide movement all year long," explained Owen.

Owen wanted the park to be adult and kid friendly, and she even worried about her clients who use wheelchairs.

"One of my clients, Payton, wants to go to the top so I'm gonna throw him over my shoulder and we're going to the top with a beanbag," said Owen.

She says her clients need different spaces to learn and interact and this is the perfect place to do just that.

"Teaching social skills amongst our clients, we can't do that in a classroom setting at a table," Owen stated. "We do that through playing and interacting. And so I'm super excited."

Phase two could come soon, but will cost another $40,000 which means more grants and fundraising. It would include another large structure with swings and tunnels.

Owen tells us, she's already looking forward to phase two after seeing what her clients reactions have been like Monday.

