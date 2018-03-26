Eryn Gould named MVC Player and Newcomer of the Week

In a week that saw her record a hit in six out of seven at-bats, University of Evansville freshman Eryn Gould was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player and Newcomer of the Week.

“Eryn had a tremendous weekend at the plate,” UE head coach Mat Mundell said. “She was just locked in no matter what they threw hit. She has been or most consistent hitter all season long.”

Gould entered the weekend series against UNI batting .400 on the season. An unbelievable 2-game performance saw her notch six hits in seven at-bats to raise that average to .442, third in the MVC. She batted an unreal .857 in the series, going 6-7 with five runs scored, two doubles, a home run, walk and an RBI.

In game one on Sunday, Gould went a perfect 3-3 while scoring three times and reaching on a walk. Gould completed the doubleheader with a 3-4 effort while scoring two more runs and posting her first RBI of the weekend. She also recorded her third home run of the season in the contest. Over the two games, she was on base 85.7% of the time and slugged 1.571.

This is the first Player of the Week honor for Gould and her second Newcomer accolade this season.

