Thunderbolts punch ticket to playoffs with sweep of Ice Flyers

The Thunderbolts took to Ford Center ice Saturday night with the chance of leaving the ice at the end of the night with a playoff berth in hand.

With another strong performance against Pensacola and spectacular play from goaltender Ian Sylves, the Bolts took down the Ice Flyers. And with Huntsville defeating Birmingham, the Thunderbolts have clinched a spot in the playoffs.

This will mark the first playoff appearance in Evansville pro hockey since 2012.

Against the Ice Flyers, the Thunderbolts would score first in the first period from Nick Lazorko on a two-on-one rush from Carter Shinkaruk and John Scorcia at the 9:50 mark. The lead would be extended to 2-0 in the second period, as a seeing-eye shot by Robbie Hall made its way through and into the back of the net at 12:25 from Dave Williams and Chase Nieuwendyk.

The Ice Flyers would score a power play goal with 3:49 left and pull Brian Billett for the sixth attacker, but Nieuwendyk would score the empty net goal with 46 seconds left, and the Thunderbolts held on to win 3-1.

For Evansville, Nieuwendyk scored a goal and an assist, Lazorko and Hall scored a goal each and Sylves stopped 27 of 28 shots for the victory. The Thunderbolts hit the road tonight and head to Peoria for the last regular season meeting with the Rivermen, face-off at the Peoria Civic Center at 3:05 p.m. CST.

The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, March 30 to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears at 7:15 p.m. CST.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts Media Relations