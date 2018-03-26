$50K donation to help with Harmony Way Bridge repairs, restoration

The Harmony Way Bridge is getting a wind-fall to the tune of $50,000.

The pledge is coming from the Kent and Laurie Parker Family Foundation. This gift will go directly toward bridge repairs and restoration.

And 14 News learned on Monday, it is the first public donation to the project.

Foundation president Kent Parker says the group is passionate about supporting initiatives in New Harmony that support sustainability. Recently, the Indiana General Assembly passed legislation to create a new bridge authority that will own the bridge.

Harmony Way Bridge Committee member Andrew Wilson says it's at least a $300,000 project. Wilson tells us he's amazed by the support from the Parker Family and all of the private donors involved.

"It's a big next step in the future of the bridge," explained Wilson. "We're very grateful that the Parker family has stepped forward in this way. We hope that it will lead to additional interests in making this vision of the new use of the Harmony Way Bridge a reality."

There's no timeline yet on the completion of the project. Wilson says there's a number of things that need to happen before construction is finished.

