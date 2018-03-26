Heavy rainfall a threat for the Tri-State this week.

A rainy week is in store for the Tri-State. Several inches of rain may fall in the northern counties, which will cause a rise on the Little Wabash and White Rivers. Flood advisories are in place there already:
Rain will move in on Monday evening with some pockets of locally heavy rainfall. Thunder risk is very low at this point, but a few rumbles can't be ruled out:
The RPM model keeps the rain coming across Illinois and Indiana through early Tuesday morning:
The next salvo will line up along and north of Interstate 64 on Tuesday evening:
A real soaker sets up in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, although rain should be moving out by the afternoon:
Total rainfall through Wednesday will be heaviest along the northern edge of the Tri-State, with lesser amounts along and south of the Ohio River:
