ECHO Housing releases statement on police investigation

ECHO Housing has sent out a media release concerning the investigation into the misuse of funds.

It says they did not resist an independent investigation, and they are cooperating with police.

Evansville Police announced they would investigate after reports were uncovered that the former director, Stephanie TenBarge, used ECHO checks to pay her property taxes.

According to EPD, ECHO was listed as the victim in the ongoing case after representatives met with detectives on Friday, March 22.

TenBarge abruptly left her position earlier this month.

Click here to read the full statement from ECHO.

