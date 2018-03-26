ECHO Housing releases statement on police investigation

The Harmony Way Bridge is getting a wind-fall to the tune of $50,000.More >>
ECHO Housing has sent out a media release concerning the investigation into the misuse of funds.More >>
Crews are battling a residential structure fire on Evansville's east side.More >>
A bank was robbed in Hopkins County Monday morning. The sheriff's office confirms it happened at the US Bank in Hanson.More >>
One person was killed in a crash in Ohio County.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
The Galveston County Health District said it’s working with the Department of State Health Services to figure out how many people are possibly at risk.More >>
Supporters of Miguel Perez say he should be given mental health treatment for PTSD. Perez turned to drugs to deal with his condition after two tours in Afghanistan.More >>
The MSDH sent the letters out Monday, notifying clients that on January 30, the department became aware that an employee unknowingly emailed an Excel spreadsheet containing patients’ protected health information such as name, date of birth, social security number or lab results to J Michael Consulting, a contractor for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The information was sent January 25.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
