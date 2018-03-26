Homecoming planned Friday for Princeton boy hurt in crash

A boy seriously hurt in a crash in December, is finally coming home from the hospital.

Facebook posts on "KadenStrong" say Kaden McKannan will be back in Princeton around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

He has been recovering in a Cincinnati hospital since the crash that sent five people to the hospital.

Kaden's friend, Brandon Blackwood, was also seriously hurt.

Brandon came home to continue care on March 3. Family members say he is still not able to walk and talk.

Kaden's family says he's "anxiously excited" about coming home. They plan to post updates on his arrival as the time gets closer.

