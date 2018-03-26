Police: Baby found in home where several people overdosed on heroin

Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.

Police say they were called Saturday night to a home on Jefferson Avenue, where people had overdosed on drugs.

They say Marty Fowler and Stacy Holmes were found in the living room, and were given medical care by firefighters.

In a back bedroom, officers say they found Ashley Feltner and Kristina Mercer. They say they also found drug related items like a glass pipe and a syringe.

Police say Feltner had trouble keeping her eyes open and communicating with officers and medics. They say her baby was in a carrier by her feet.

Officers say Feltner admitted to snorting a line of heroin. CPS was called to care for the baby.

Police say Feltner told them she felt pressured to use the drugs along with the other people in the home, and once Fowler and Holmes began to overdose, she called 911.

She said Daniel Besaw had been there too, but left before authorities arrived because he had warrants.

Authorities say they have been to the same home several times in the last few weeks because of other heroin overdoses.

