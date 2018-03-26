Hopkins Co. bank robbed

The sheriff's office confirms it happened at the US Bank in Hanson. (WFIE)

A bank was robbed in Hopkins County Monday morning.

The sheriff's office confirms it happened around 10:20 at the US Bank in Hanson.

We're told a suspect wearing all black clothing, with the face and body covered, walked in and demanded money. The suspect then ran off.

Sheriffs office says this robbery has ‘similarities’ to a previous bank robbery in Mortons Gap, mostly just the clothing description. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 26, 2018

According to the Hopkins Co. School Facebook page, Hanson Elementary, which is near the bank, was placed on "shelter in place" mode for a short time. The campus is now back open, but law enforcement will maintain a presence at the school as a precaution.

