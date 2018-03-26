Young child found wandering outside...again; mom arrested

A Henderson mom is facing charges after police say her young child was found wandering around unsupervised.

Police say officers responded to the 300 block of Richardson Ave Sunday afternoon to check out a call about a four-year-old child with special needs being outdoors at a neighbor's home without supervision.

When officers went to the child's home they say the child's mother, 29-year-old Ashley Durbin, was sleeping.

According to police, it was the third time that officers had been to the child's home recently while Durbin was asleep.

On Friday, Durbin received an endangering the welfare of a minor citation after her child was found in front of Pitter Patter Daycare. Police say Durbin was found sleeping in the home and did not realize that the child was gone.

When officers went into the home Sunday, we're told they found marijuana, a grinder, a scale, and a metal smoking pipe. Police say Durbin admitted to smoking marijuana.

Police say there was also a knife sitting on a table next to an uncovered electrical socket within reach of the child.

Durbin was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.