Wrong-way driver takes out light pole, crashes into building

No one was seriously hurt when a car crashed into a building in Evansville Monday morning.

It happened around 9:15 at Fulton and Ulhorn.

Police say the driver was going the wrong way when he took out a light pole and then crashed into the building. Two people in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital to get checked out.

A Vectren crew is currently on site repairing the light pole and traffic is slow in the area.

Vectren is on site repairing the light pole. Traffic is still slow in this area. pic.twitter.com/gMk3tsORP0 — Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) March 26, 2018

