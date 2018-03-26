Wrong-way driver takes out light pole, crashes into building - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Wrong-way driver takes out light pole, crashes into building

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Derick Brattain, Photographer
Connect
A car hit a building at Fulton and Ulhorn in Evansville. (WFIE) A car hit a building at Fulton and Ulhorn in Evansville. (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

No one was seriously hurt when a car crashed into a building in Evansville Monday morning.

It happened around 9:15 at Fulton and Ulhorn.

Police say the driver was going the wrong way when he took out a light pole and then crashed into the building. Two people in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital to get checked out.

A Vectren crew is currently on site repairing the light pole and traffic is slow in the area.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly