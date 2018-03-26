Man accused of stabbing wife arrested again after police chase

A man accused of stabbing his wife is now facing more charges after a police chase that ended near Bosse High School Friday morning.

Evansville police say the incident began when officers were called to the 1100 block of Burdette Ave. to check out a burglary report. The victim said two cars and several items were stolen from the home.

Police say 42-year-old Darius Dodson, of Madisonville, was identified as the suspect in the burglary.

We're told officers saw Dodson driving in the area where the burglary happened and when officers tried to stop him, he took off. Officers chased him until his car broke down near Washington and Marshal.

Police say Dodson got out of the car and tried to run away, but an officer was able to use a stun gun on him causing Dodson to fall down. After he hit the ground, police the stun gun wires broke and Dodson continued to resist arrest.

The officers were eventually able to get Dodson to comply and get handcuffs on him.

Dodson is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail on numerous charges related to the burglary and pursuit. He is also facing a battery charge after another inmate was assaulted on Saturday.

Police say Dodson was arrested in Madisonville back in February in connection with the stabbing of his wife. During his arrest, police say Dodson bit an officer while violently resisting arrest.

His current EPD charges include burglary, theft from a building and two counts of auto theft.

