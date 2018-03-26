2 children dead in Indiana fire; boy jumps to safety

An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher was arrested at Sharon Elementary on Friday.More >>
No one was seriously hurt when a car crashed into a building in Evansville Monday morning.More >>
A man accused of stabbing his wife is now facing more charges after a police chase that ended near Bosse High School Friday morning.More >>
Heavy trash pick up starts Monday in the City of Evansville. The service is available to those who live in the city and pay for trash service with their water bill, including newly-annexed areas. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities and business/commercial customers are not eligible. Heavy trash must be in organized piles where normal weekly trash is collected before 6:00 a.m. on the first day collection is scheduled in an area. To see when pick up will happen i...More >>
Evansville police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.More >>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The boy was air-lifted to the hospital, where he is expected to survive in spite of severe injuries.More >>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.More >>
