Heavy trash pick up starts Monday in Evansville

Heavy trash pick up starts Monday in the City of Evansville.

The service is available to those who live in the city and pay for trash service with their water bill, including newly-annexed areas. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities and business/commercial customers are not eligible.



Heavy trash must be in organized piles where normal weekly trash is collected before 6:00 a.m. on the first-day collection is scheduled in an area.

To see when pick up will happen in your area, click here.

Some of the items that will be collected are:

Carpets - Must be rolled in sections no longer than 4 feet and no wider than 2 feet in diameter

Furniture - sofas, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs

Appliances - Stoves, refrigerators, washing machines, water heaters

Electronics - Stereos, radios, NO computers, NO televisions

Building materials, construction debris - Must be in trash cans

Items that will NOT be collected are:

Automobile parts

Batteries

Tires

Televisions

Hazardous materials

Computers

Concrete blocks, bricks, steel poles

The last day for heavy trash pick up is June 1st.

If a customer has put their heavy trash out according to the requirements yet feels they were missed, they can call Republic Service at (812) 424-3345 within two days to report a possible missed pick up.

