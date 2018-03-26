VCSO: Drunk driver crashed into deputy's cruiser

A man was arrested after deputies say he got drunk and crashed his car into one of their cruisers.

A deputy called dispatch saying his cruiser was hit from behind while he was waiting at a light on the Lloyd and Schutte Rd. Friday night.

The driver of the other car, 23-year-old Eric Ramirez Avila, told the deputy he wasn't paying attention while driving. The deputy says Avila staggered while getting out of his car, and declined a sobriety test because he said he would fail.

Avila was arrested but bonded out of jail over the weekend.

He has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.