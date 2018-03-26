EPD looking for armed robbery suspect

Evansville police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery.

According to police, the victim told officers he was walking north on Fulton Avenue around 10 Sunday night when he saw a man standing in a parking lot on West Florida.

The victim says he kept walking and the man came up from behind, showed a gun and demanded money.

Police say the robber got away in a black SUV that was heading north on Fulton.

If you know anything about what happened, you're asked to call police.

