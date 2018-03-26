Warrick Co. fire ruled accidental - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Warrick Co. fire ruled accidental

A man had to be airlifted to a hospital in Louisville after a house fire outside Boonville.
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

A man had to be airlifted to a hospital in Louisville after a house fire outside Boonville. 

The fire started a little after midnight, at a home on State Road 62. The cause has been determined to be a space heater sitting to close to a chair.

A woman and a child made it out of the home and the woman reportedly told crews the man was stuck inside.

Firefighters found him on the floor of a bedroom inside and Warrick County deputies, who were also on scene, helped firefighters pull the man through a bedroom window of the home.

Fire officials say the man is in critical condition.

The woman and child were taken to a Tri-State hospital. The female did have to be transferred to Louisville also.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.

