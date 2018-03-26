Warrick Co. fire ruled accidental

In a statement released by ECHO Housing Corporation on Monday, it says it did not resist an independent investigation. The corporation is now listed as the victim in the case.More >>
Larry and Pam Bivens live in Owensboro, but they head south for the winter months. They were shocked when they were told a wildfire broke out right across the street from their retirement community in Florida.More >>
Larry and Pam Bivens live in Owensboro, but they head south for the winter months. They were shocked when they were told a wildfire broke out right across the street from their retirement community in Florida.More >>
Residents in Daviess County could be on the move to a different voting location in 2018. Officials from the Daviess County Clerks office say that two voting locations will be changing this season.More >>
Residents in Daviess County could be on the move to a different voting location in 2018. Officials from the Daviess County Clerks office say that two voting locations will be changing this season.More >>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >>
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman.More >>
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>