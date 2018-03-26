Man flown to hospital after Warrick Co. fire

Heavy trash pick up starts Monday in the City of Evansville. The service is available to those who live in the city and pay for trash service with their water bill, including newly-annexed areas. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities and business/commercial customers are not eligible. Heavy trash must be in organized piles where normal weekly trash is collected before 6:00 a.m. on the first day collection is scheduled in an area. To see when pick up will happen i...More >>
Heavy trash pick up starts Monday in the City of Evansville. The service is available to those who live in the city and pay for trash service with their water bill, including newly-annexed areas. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities and business/commercial customers are not eligible. Heavy trash must be in organized piles where normal weekly trash is collected before 6:00 a.m. on the first day collection is scheduled in an area. To see when pick up will happen i...More >>
Evansville police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery.More >>
Evansville police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery.More >>
A deputy called dispatch saying his cruiser was hit from behind while he was waiting at a light on the Lloyd and Schutte Rd. Friday night.More >>
A deputy called dispatch saying his cruiser was hit from behind while he was waiting at a light on the Lloyd and Schutte Rd. Friday night.More >>
A man had to be airlifted to a hospital in Louisville after a house fire outside Boonville. The fire started a little after midnight, at a home on State Road 62.More >>
A man had to be airlifted to a hospital in Louisville after a house fire outside Boonville. The fire started a little after midnight, at a home on State Road 62.More >>
Crews are battling a residential structure fire on Evansville's east side.More >>
Crews are battling a residential structure fire on Evansville's east side.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.More >>
The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.More >>
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.More >>
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.?More >>
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Louisiana is a millionaire. The ticket that won Saturday night's drawing was sold in Lafayette, the Multi-State Lottery Association reports.More >>
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Louisiana is a millionaire. The ticket that won Saturday night's drawing was sold in Lafayette, the Multi-State Lottery Association reports.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>