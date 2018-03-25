KWC Softball Earns Split with Hillsdale

The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team played back into championship form on Sunday afternoon after a split with Hillsdale College. The Panthers lost a 3-2 decision in the opener, but took the finale 9-1 in five innings.



GAME 1: Hillsdale 3, Kentucky Wesleyan 2

Once accumulated to cold conditions, it was no long a pitchers atmosphere. The Chargers (8-8, 2-2 G-MAC) scored two unearned runs through three innings to take a 2-0 lead. They added another run in the fifth, but the Panthers (13-12, 1-3 G-MAC) would not be shut-out.



In the bottom of the sixth, Lexie Mullen stepped to the plate with a runner on and two out. The Panthers' second baseman took Erin Hunt's offering over the left field fence, cutting the deficit to 3-2. The rally stopped short as Wesleyan went quietly in the seventh.



Autumn Grady completed 5.1 innings, allowing three runs, one earned on eight hits with one strikeout. Maci Brown pitched the final 1.2 innings scoreless with two strikeouts. Mullen finished the game two for three with a home run and two RBI.



GAME 2: Hillsdale 1, Kentucky Wesleyan 9

The Panthers did not give an inch in the second game as the Chargers again scored an early tally in the top of the first. Wesleyan answered in kind in the bottom half with three runs, the big blast being Jaylin Tidwell's triple down the right field line that scored two runs. Mullen followed with a RBI single to give the Panthers a 3-1 lead.



Meredith Daunhauer drove in a run in the second inning with a single. Maddie Dawson then cleared the bases with a two-run home run over right-center field fence, building a 6-1 lead.



In the fourth with a drawn-in infield that featured five defenders around the pitcher, Daunhauer poked a line-drive into the gap in left center. The ball went all the way to wall and Daunhauer sprinted around the bags and into home for a homerun. Mullen added another run in the fourth with a sacrifice fly.



The game ended in the fifth as the Panthers scored on an error building a 9-1 lead. Evyn Hendrickson completed five innings, allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Hendrickson moved to 5-1 on the season.



Daunhauer finished the game three for three with a home run a two RBI. Dawson was also three for three with a home run and two RBI. Mullen was two for two with two RBI. Caitlyn Lawson featured a perfect day, three for three with a double and two run scored.



The Panthers will continue G-MAC play in Nashville on Tuesday against Trevecca Nazarene. First pitch is scheduled for 3 PM CT.

