DeMelo Makes 32 Saves, but Bolts lose to Rivermen

With a playoff spot in hand, the Thunderbolts headed off to Peoria to attempt to win the season series finale against the Rivermen. The Bolts would run into a hot goaltender in Mason Pulde, who stopped all 23 shots the Thunderbolts put on net. De Melo was equally good in net for the Bolts, but the Rivermen would win by a 3-0 score.

The Thunderbolts return home to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, March 30. Face-off at the Ford Center is slated for 7:15 p.m. CST. The game at Ford Center offers fans the chance to help out the Tri State Food Bank by bringing in non-perishable foods. Fans can receive a $5 discount on all seats by bringing in a canned good. The Bolts will then head to Knoxville the following night for a meeting with the Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, face-off at 6:35 p.m. CST.

About Evansville Thunderbolts: The Evansville Thunderbolts is the area’s only professional hockey team. The Thunderbolts are a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey

League (SPHL). The team is owned and operated by VW Sports, L.L.C, a subsidiary of VenuWorks, Inc.

Courtesy: Thunderbolts Media Relations. Copyright 2018, WFIE, all rights reserved.