Kentucky man arrested in nightclub shooting that injured 6

Crews are battling a residential structure fire on Evansville's east side.More >>
Pub theology meets every few months to discuss questions and current topics in religion.More >>
One person was killed in a crash in Ohio County.More >>
March is Disability Awareness Month and an Indiana organization launched a special campaign to help promote inclusiveness.More >>
A local march brought a nationwide campaign to Evansville.More >>
