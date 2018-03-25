'Pub Theology' discusses LGBTQ church inclusion

A group is looking to bring relevant conversations in theology to the pub.

Pub theology meets every few months to discuss questions and current topics in religion.

Sunday night, community members met in downtown Boonville to talk about LGBTQ inclusion in the church.

The group encourages open discussion while in a casual setting to open up important conversations.

"It's what people are talking about," Tami Recob, the moderator of the group, said. "They're talking about it at home. They're talking about it at workplaces. Why not talk about it as a church? I mean, it's just as important in the church as in the street."

If you are interested in going to the next Pub Theology, they meet at the Tavern on the Square and will post on Facebook when the next meeting will be.

