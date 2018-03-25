Evansville home 'total loss' after after fire

Crews put out a residential structure fire on Evansville's east side.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Kenmore Drive.

Fire officials tell me the fire started in a trash can outside. They said some neighbors reported an explosion. The fire spread through the attic and they said the house is a “total loss”. Thankfully no one was inside at the time — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) March 25, 2018

Fire officials said the house is a "total loss" after part of the home and attic caught on fire.

We're told the fire started in a trash can outside near the home, then eventually caught the house on fire.

Neighbors complained of an explosion near the house, which the fire department is investigating.

Locals told me they haven't seen anyone at the home for a few days.

No one was in the home at the time, and fire officials aren't sure yet who the homeowners are.

Fire officials stayed on scene for a while to put out several hot spots.

EFD tells us they will continue to investigate the cause and try to locate the homeowners.

