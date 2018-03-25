Crews put out residential structure fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews put out residential structure fire

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Crews put out a residential structure fire on Evansville's east side. 

It happened in the 300 block of Kenmore Drive. 

We will keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly