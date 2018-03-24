Tri-State community members join thousands in 'March For Our Lives'

A local march brought a nationwide campaign to the Tri-State.

On Saturday, students at local high schools and community members joined with thousands of people across the world in marching for an end to gun violence as part of the "March for our Lives."

The event was organized primarily by students at local high schools in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland Florida over a month ago.

"They really value having their voices heard, but they don't have a vote yet," said Gena Garrett, one of the organizers of the march. "Most of them are too young to vote. They don't really have spending power, so this is kind of their chance to have their voices heard."

"It breaks your heart to know that your student is sitting in school all day concerned that when something goes wrong the thought actually goes through their mind, 'Is there a shooter in the building?'" said Brooke Apple, a parent of a Reitz High School student who helped plan the march.

Many different organizations were represented at the march, each with their own reason to protest for an end to gun violence. For the students, the reason was clear.

"Kids shouldn't have to die at school, it's as simple as that," said Castle High School student Ashton Cady. "There shouldn't be guns in schools. We shouldn't be afraid every time a book drops."

In spite of the weather, citizens in Owensboro also participated in the March for our Lives.

We spoke to students and one of the organizers to find out what they think can and should be done.

"We're tired of it. Enough is enough and we're going to clean up the act of the NRA and politicians," said one student.

Participants in the march say Saturday was just the first step to making the change they want to see. The next step takes place inside the ballot box.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.