EVPL offers unique emergency situation training

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is offering the community unique training that combines Active Shooter Training with Stop the Bleed Coalition's own Stop the Bleed Program.

Trauma center associates combined hands-on experience and information to train, equip, and empower bystanders to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help may arrive.

We spoke to one teen about why it's important.

"They should know this.There are multiple reasons why. It's someone's life on the line and someone was there that could've prevented it," said a student at Thompkins Sadie Critchfield.

Upcoming seminars are at:

Tuesday, March 27

Active Shooter Training at 5:30 pm

Stop the Bleed at 6:30 pm

EVPL North Park

Saturday, March 31

Active Shooter Training at 2:00 pm

Stop the Bleed at 3:00 pm

EVPL Oaklyn

Monday, April 2

Active Shooter Training at 6:00 pm

Stop the Bleed at 7:00 pm

EVPL Central

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.