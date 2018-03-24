Gallatin Co. officials searching for Evansville man

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office in Illinois is asking for the public's help in looking for an Evansville man.

According to the sheriff's office, Scott Ausbrooks is currently living in Evansville.

Authorities say Ausbrooks is wanted for questioning regarding stolen property in Gallatin County.

If you know of this man's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the sheriff's department.

