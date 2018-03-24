IN organization launches campaign for Disability Awareness Month

March is Disability Awareness Month and an Indiana organization launched a special campaign to help promote inclusiveness.

The Indiana Governors Council for People with Disabilities created a brand new video all about the importance of "being cool" around people with disabilities.

Adults and children with disabilities represent slightly more than 19 percent of Indiana's population, which is why the council says disability awareness is important for all of us.

The 2018 Disability Awareness month campaign theme is "Be Cool. We Are."

No matter the differences between people, it is always better to treat others the way you want to be treated

